Wizz Air carried 383,000 passengers (-87.3%) at 17% capacity and 70% load factor in February 2021

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO 2 emission statistics for February 2021.

In February 2021, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

Wizz Air announced its 41 st base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021;

base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021; Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO 2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 72.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2021. For the month of February, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 22% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO 2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.

Month Rolling 12 months to: February 2021 February 2020 Change 28 February 2021 29 February 2020 Change Capacity (seats) 548,569 3,212,875 -82.9% 17,068,686 43,786,151 -61.0% Passengers* 382,928 3,014,341 -87.3% 11,459,774 41,006,309 -72.1% Load Factor** 69.8% 93.8% -24.0ppts 67.1% 93.7% -26.5ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: February 2021 February 2020 Change 28 February 2021 29 February 2020 Change CO2 emissions in tonnes* 43,596 283,244 -84.6% 1,374,484 3,849,617 -64.3% CO2 grams per passenger/km* 69.4 56.9 21.9% 72.7 57.3 26.8%

*rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

Month Rolling 12 months to: February 2021 February 2020 Change 28 February 2021 29 February 2020 Change Available Seat Kilometres (000s) 893,865 5,281,109 -83.1% 27,586,441 71,502,179 -61.4% Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s) 628,163 4,974,639 -87.4% 18,910,399 67,173,668 -71.8%

Geneva, 2 March 2021