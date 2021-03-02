Wizz Air carried 383,000 passengers (-87.3%) at 17% capacity and 70% load factor in February 2021

Wizz Air Holdings Plc today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for February 2021.

In February 2021, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

  • Wizz Air announced its 41st base in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, with one Airbus A320 aircraft from May 2021 and a seasonal base in Bourgas, Bulgaria, also with one Airbus A320 aircraft, between 10 June and 12 September 2021;
  • Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 72.7 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 28 February 2021. For the month of February, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 22% higher than last year due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  February

2021

 February 2020 Change   28 February

2021

 29 February

2020

 Change
Capacity (seats) 548,569 3,212,875 -82.9%   17,068,686 43,786,151 -61.0%
Passengers* 382,928 3,014,341 -87.3%   11,459,774 41,006,309 -72.1%
Load Factor** 69.8% 93.8% -24.0ppts   67.1% 93.7% -26.5ppts

*booked passengers

**rounded to one decimal place

Wizz Air Monthly CO2 Emission Statistics

  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  February

2021

 February

2020

 Change   28 February

2021

 29 February

2020

 Change
CO2 emissions in tonnes* 43,596 283,244 -84.6%   1,374,484 3,849,617 -64.3%
CO2 grams per passenger/km* 69.4 56.9 21.9%   72.7 57.3 26.8%

*rounded to one decimal place

Additional Wizz Air Operational Statistics

  Month     Rolling 12 months to:  
  February

2021

 February

2020

 Change   28 February

2021

 29 February

2020

 Change
Available Seat Kilometres (000s) 893,865 5,281,109 -83.1%   27,586,441 71,502,179 -61.4%
Revenue Passenger Kilometres (000s) 628,163 4,974,639 -87.4%   18,910,399 67,173,668 -71.8%

 

Geneva, 2 March 2021

