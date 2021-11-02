Wizz Air carried 2,977,000 passengers in October 2021 on a growing network

Wizz Air Holdings Plc announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for October 2021.

In October 2021, Wizz Air carried 2,977,000 passengers at a load factor of 79.5%. Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:

Wizz Air announced its major expansion in the Ukrainian market, doubling its capacity there. The expansion comes as a result of Ukraine signing the Open Skies agreement with EU on 12 October 2021. The new investment will increase its current fleet to eight aircraft in Kyiv International Airport and to three aircraft in Lviv International Airport from summer 2022.

Wizz Air announced the opening of its seventh Italian base, at Venice Marco Polo airport. With two Airbus A321neo aircraft and with the launch of four new domestic services and 12 international destinations Wizz Air continues to grow its Italian offer.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announced a new route connecting Moscow with Abu Dhabi from December 2021.

Wizz Air was named Airline of the Year at the Airline Economics Aviation 100 Awards. Airline Economics praised Wizz Air for its handling of the pandemic. The award was based on criteria including: profit, debt, load figures, RPK (revenue passenger kilometers), orders, routes held and expansion activity.

Wizz Air continuously operates amongst the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 66.6 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 October 2021. For the month of October, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 15.4% lower compared to same month last year, as we witness an improvement in load factors over same time.

Geneva, 2 November 2021