Wizz Air becomes first airline to offer direct London-Medina flights

Wizz Air UK has announced direct flights from London Gatwick to Medina, making it the first airline to offer this route. The service launches on August 1, 2025, using the Airbus A321XLR, with fares starting at £233.99.

The airline will also introduce a new route to Warsaw from August 2, 2025, with fares from £35.99.

This expansion supports Saudi Vision 2030 and strengthens Wizz Air’s presence in the Middle East, where it already operates nearly 100 routes. Medina’s addition follows the upcoming London–Jeddah launch on March 31.

Wizz Air aims to enhance affordable travel, boost UK-Saudi connectivity, and increase tourism to the region.