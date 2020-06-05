Wizz Air axes many routes from Kutaisi, Georgia, including Charleroi and Eindhoven; many changes at several bases

In July 2019, Wizz announced that its base of Kutaisi was going to increase from 3 to 5 aircraft, with 12 new routes. Only the Poznan route has been kept and the other 11 routes have been dropped or cancelled before starting. The Hungarian low-cost carrier is revisiting bases at the moment. Due to the current coronavirus outbreak, it decided to remove one aircraft, and to fly only with 2 based aircraft, dropping or simply cancelling 19 routes.

Twitter user @SeanM1997 has noticed that many routes from the Georgian base of Kutaisi have been removed from the booking engine during the recent weeks and even today, due to a decrease of based aircraft, from 3 to 2. Charleroi and Eindhoven both lose a route.

Furthermore, with the announcement of 4 new bases at Milan Malpensa, Tirana, Larnaca & Lviv, the airline needed some aircraft from around Eastern Europe. It thus reduces the number of aircraft at some bases: Budapest (15 to 13), Warsaw Chopin (8 to 7), Katowice & Gdansk (7 to 6), Cluj Napoca (7 to 5), Skopje (5 to 4), Kyiv Zhuliany (4 to 3), Kutaisi, Timisaora & Vilnius (3 to 2), Craiova, Debrecen, Sibiu & Wroclaw (2 to 1).

And it increases the number of aircraft at some older bases: Vienna (8 to 9), Kraków (3 to 4). However, the number of aircraft based at Bucharest, London Luton, Sofia, Belgrade, Chisinau, Tuzla, Varna, Iasi and Riga remains unchanged.