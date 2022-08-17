Wizz Air announces the opening of a base in Suceava, Romania, with flights to a.o. Brussels Charleroi and Eindhoven

The low-cost airline Wizz Air announced, on Wednesday, the opening of a new base in Suceava, expanding its operations in Romania. With the allocation of two new modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, Wizz Air now offers 11 routes to 7 countries from “?tefan cel Mare” Suceava International Airport. The new aircraft will support flights on five new routes, to Paris-Beauvais (France), Brussels-Charleroi (Belgium), Venice-Treviso (Italy), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Eindhoven (Netherlands). Tickets for the new routes are already available online at wizzair.com and through the mobile app starting at 24.99 EUR / 119 RON.

“With a new base and two aircraft assigned to Suceava, Wizz Air reaffirms its commitment to regional airports and to offering popular destinations at ultra-low fares to as many passengers as possible, in the most sustainable way possible. Starting from 15 December, Romanians can travel from Suceava to Paris-Beauvais on Thursdays and Saturdays. One day later, on December 16, flights from Suceava to Brussels-Charleroi will start every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and to Venice-Treviso every Monday and Friday. In addition, starting from December 17, passengers can travel to Larnaca and Eindhoven, both with departures on Tuesdays and Saturdays,” the company’s representatives noted.

In addition to these markets, Wizz Air is also increasing the frequency of three routes operating from Suceava. The frequency of flights to Bologna will be increased to 3 flights per week, Milan-Bergamo to 7 flights and Rome-Fiumicino to 5 flights.

Speaking at the press conference in Suceava, Evelin Jeckel, Acting Network Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce today the opening of our Suceava base and the allocation of two modern Airbus A321neo aircraft, which will support operations on five new routes departing from the beautiful city of Suceava. This announcement marks an important milestone for our network in Romania, which now includes 11 routes departing from Suceava, to 7 countries. As we continue to expand our network in Romania, the announcement supports our growth strategy and commitment to offering ultra-low fares to various destinations in Europe. We look forward to welcoming our passengers on board our new and existing flights, departing from our new base in Suceava!”

Source: Monitorul de Suceava