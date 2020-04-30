Wizz Air announces new base in Lviv, Ukraine

Wizz Air announced a new base in Lviv opening on 1 July 2020, which will be the second base in Ukraine. The airline will base one Airbus A320 aircraft at Danylo Halytskyi International Airport.

Along with the establishment of the new base, Wizz Air will start seven new services to Billund in Denmark, Tallinn in Estonia, Lisbon in Portugal, Hamburg in Germany and Szczecin in Poland from Lviv as well as Tallinn and Berlin from Kharkiv. Passengers can already book tickets from as low as UAH 429 / EUR 14.99 EUR on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app*.

By offering new connections from Lviv and Kharkiv, Wizz Air provides Ukrainian travellers with new opportunities to travel to five different countries. Wizz Air’s operations continue to provide Ukrainians with affordable travel options while connecting Ukraine with the rest of Europe, contributing to the development of the local communities and economy, and stimulating the local job market in aviation and tourism sectors.

As passenger and crew safety has always been Wizz Air’s top priority, the airline has recently announced several additional measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. The measures are easy to follow and ensure the most sanitary conditions. The airline asks passengers to handle bookings online where possible, including online check-in, baggage drop-off as well as opting in for contactless payment during onboard purchases. Wearing masks onboard is obligatory for crew and passengers, thus all are reminded to travel in masks. The aircraft is thoroughly cleaned several times a day and is disinfected overnight, the crew will also handout sanitizing pads to passengers at boarding as well as will observe seat distancing for passengers on flights where the load factor allows. Wizz Air is also launching a special information campaign to inform passengers about the current development in the context of COVID-19 and provide useful tips for a safe journey. To summarize the new protocol, Wizz Air has released an explanatory video focusing on the main measures introduced. The video can be viewed here.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Ukrainian route network while at the same time implementing enhanced health measures. Today marks a great milestone in the history of WIZZ operations in Ukraine as we announce the opening of a base in Lviv with five new routes starting from July. We are also announcing the launch of two new routes to Kharkiv. This investment underlines our long term commitment to the country”.

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES FROM UKRAINE

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Lviv – Billund Wednesday, Sunday 1 July 2020 EUR 19.99 / UAH 579 Lviv – Lisbon Wednesday, Sunday 1 July 2020 EUR 39.99 / UAH 1149 Lviv – Tallinn Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 July 2020 EUR 19.99 / UAH 579 Lviv – Hamburg Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 24.99 / UAH 719 Lviv – Szczecin Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 14.99 / UAH 429 Kharkiv – Tallinn Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 July 2020 EUR 24.99 / UAH 719 Kharkiv – Berlin Schönefeld Monday, Friday 3 July 2020 EUR 34.99 / UAH 1009

* One-way price, including taxes, administration and other non-optional charges. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.