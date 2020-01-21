Wizz Air announces further expansion (4 new routes) from St. Petersburg Pulkovo airport, Russia

Wizz Air announced its further expansion in Russia by launching four new routes from Pulkovo Airport, Saint Petersburg to Bucharest (Romania), Sofia (Bulgaria), Vilnius (Lithuania) and Bratislava (Slovakia), which will commence in June and July 2020. Passengers travelling from Russia can plan their new travel adventures and book their tickets on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting from as low as EUR 29.99**.

With these new routes, Russia’s savvy travellers get a great opportunity to discover Romania’s vibrant and authentic city of Bucharest which skillfully combines its great cultural heritage and impressive buildings, from the Palace of Parliament to the 18th-century Stavropoleos Monastery, with the lively atmosphere of trendy restaurants and cafés. Apart from offering great sites to visit and cuisine to taste, Sofia can become a truly wonderful destination to walk around mysterious Roman ruins and archaeological sites. And if you are thinking of some more unusual place to spend your next city break, then it is high time for visiting a so-called bohemian republic Užupis located within Vilnius, which inspires even the most serious travellers to plug into the atmosphere of creativity. Charming Bratislava located on the borders with Austria and Hungary, which makes it the only national capital that borders between two countries, is also a great choice for all travellers looking for a unique atmosphere.

First Wizz Air flight took off from Saint Petersburg in 2017 and to date, WIZZ has carried over 200,000 passengers on its Saint Petersburg routes. Already offering low-fare flights to London Luton and Budapest, Wizz Air continues to further diversify its route network at Pulkovo airport. With the newly announced flights to Bucharest, Sofia, Vilnius and Bratislava, WIZZ is bringing its Russian passengers even more exciting opportunities for affordable travel as well as continues to further stimulate Russia’s tourism and hospitality industries. By connecting Russia with Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania and Bratislava, Wizz Air is now offering a total of 10 routes to 6 countries from Russia. With a fleet composed of Airbus A320, A321ceo and A321neo aircraft, the world’s most efficient narrow-body aircraft, the airline will bring affordable and sustainable flying from Saint Petersburg.

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST FLIGHTS FROM SAINT PETERSBURG

Destination Operating Days Starts Fares from** Bratislava Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 1 June 2020 EUR 29.99 Vilnius Wednesday, Sunday 3 June 2020 EUR 29.99 Bucharest Monday, Wednesday, Friday 1 July 2020 EUR 29.99 / RON 139 Sofia Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 2 July 2020 EUR 29.99 / BGN 57.99

Speaking at a press conference in Saint Petersburg today, József Váradi, CEO of Wizz Air said: “Today’s announcement underlines Wizz Air’s commitment to creating more and more low-fare travel opportunities for Russian travellers. The four new European destinations from Saint Petersburg to Bucharest, Vilnius, Sofia and Bratislava expand our network and provide an ever-growing choice of affordable travel to European destinations on one of the youngest and greenest fleets. Together with the recent simplified e-visa process and the establishment of the seventh freedom above Saint Petersburg, it is becoming an even more attractive tourism destination. Wizz Air has a long-term strategic interest in the Russian market and we are looking forward to welcoming ever-more passengers on board our young and reliable fleet.”

Leonid Sergeev, CEO of Pulkovo Airport operator Northern Capital Gateway LLC commented:

“We are grateful for the support from the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation, the Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia, the Government of St. Petersburg and the VTB Group. Today Pulkovo Airport has unprecedented conditions for the development as an international aviation hub. The complex of measures includes the seventh freedom traffic rights regime, flexible tariff management and e-visas for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. We are the first in Russia to offer foreign airlines such unique market conditions. I am confident that the new Wizz Air flights will be in high demand both among Russian and foreign travellers.”



*Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in November 2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

**One way including all taxes and non-optional charges

