Wizz Air announces four new routes from North Macedonia

Wizz Air announces today four new routes from North Macedonia to Italy, Germany and Denmark – Skopje to Bologna and Turin– Italy, Skopje to Billund – Denmark, and Ohrid to Friedrichshafen, Germany. The first flights to all destinations will depart in December 2021.

The new routes will add up to the existing services already operated from both Skopje and Ohrid airports and will restate the airline’s commitment to offering Macedonian passengers flights to diverse destinations. The new services to Bologna, Turin, Friedrichshafen and Billund will start being operated thanks to the allocation of the aircraft to the Wizz Air base in Skopje.

These new destinations are unique for their culture, nature and hospitality. Known for its famous towers, churches and lengthy porticoes, Bologna is one of the most popular cities in Italy. The city has a large student population that gives it a cosmopolitan character. Turin on the other side is known for its refined architecture and cuisine. The city of Billund is home to the second-largest airport in Denmark and is an entertainment hotspot in Europe, providing attractions for all family members, especially little ones thanks to the famous Legoland. Situated directly on the shores of Lake Constance, Friedrichshafen is naturally all about action and fun in, around and on the water.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to announce the expansion of our route network from North Macedonia to new destinations in Italy, Germany and Denmark. With the new services from Skopje to Bologna, Turin and to Billund, and from Ohrid to Friedrichshafen Wizz Air is offering even more diversity in terms of destinations to Macedonians. Everyone can enjoy ultra-low fares and travel safely to their new favourite city break destination to discover new places on board our modern aircraft. We look forward to welcoming onboard the first passengers to these new exciting destinations.”

THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM NORTH MACEDONIA

ROUTE DAYS STARTING FROM FARES FROM Skopje – Bologna Wednesday, Sunday 19 December 2021 19.99 EUR / 1229 MKD Skopje – Turin Tuesday, Saturday 18 December 2021 19.99 EUR / 1229 MKD Skopje – Billund Thursday, Sunday 19 December 2021 19.99 EUR / 1229 MKD Ohrid – Friedrichshafen Tuesday, Saturday 18 December 2021 19.99 EUR / 1229 MKD

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. The trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at indicated prices are limited.