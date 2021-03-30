Wizz Air announces five new summer routes from Poland and a new route between Mykonos and Tel Aviv

Wizz Air announces the addition of five new low-fare holiday routes from Poland. WIZZ’s new routes, offer connections between 3 Polish airports with 5 destinations. New Greek Islands: Crete, Santorini are waiting for Gdansk passengers while the Kraków network widens of Split (Croatia) route and WIZZ offers now flights from Warsaw Chopin Airport to Thessaloniki and Preveza, which is the airline’s newest base.

All routes will be launched in June 2021. Wizz Air will operate twice-weekly flights from Warsaw to Thessaloniki and Preveza, two times weekly from Gdansk to the outstanding Greek island of Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini, additionally, the airline will also start two-weekly flights from Krakow to the Croatian city of Split.

The new routes are expected to stimulate aviation and hospitality sectors in the regions, while allowing passengers from Poland to travel on WIZZ’s lowest fares to Greece and Croatia.

Wizz Air also announces a new route from Tel Aviv to one of Greece’s most popular islands at the heart of Cyclades, Mykonos. The route to Mykonos will be launched on 11 June 2021 with two weekly flights.

To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, Wizz Air has implemented additional hygiene measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. As part of the measures to protect the health of customers and crew, customers should check-in and make any purchases online, such as paying for additional bags, to reduce non-essential interaction at the airport. In an attempt to contain the spread of possible infection, passengers are kindly asked to adhere to the new physical distancing rules both during boarding and disembarkation.

While the HEPA filters of all Wizz Air aircraft filter out 99.97% of viruses and bacteria from the air within the cabin, the crew, as well as passengers, are required to wear masks throughout the flight.

Wizz Air has created a new, constantly updated WIZZ travel planning map so that passengers can see which destinations in the WIZZ network can be flown at any given time. It is also a source of information on applicable travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus.

To travel worry-free in these uncertain times, Wizz Air encourages passengers to use WIZZ Flex. By choosing this service, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager, said: “Today we are pleased to emphasize our strong commitment to Poland by announcing another five new routes from Warsaw, Gdansk and Krakow to attractive summer destinations in Greece and Croatia. With today’s announcement, we are bringing Polish travellers more opportunities to enjoy long-awaited holidays this summer. Thanks to Wizz Air’s enhanced health measures onboard, passengers can enjoy travel while feeling safe and comfortable.

“We have made the decision to expand our summer operations to Greece, by adding yet another picturesque destination for an Israeli tourist, Mykonos. With breathtaking beaches, boutique shopping and some of the best Greek restaurants and bars, Mykonos is one of Europe’s hottest islands. We are thrilled to have secured this destination for Israeli tourists and we see this as an opportunity for them to explore the Cyclades as a form of long-awaited holiday. Our passengers can be assured that they are travelling with an airline that has led the industry with enhanced health and safety measures. We are delighted to offer flexibility to our passengers and provide options which guarantee that changes to the travel plan can be easily and quickly be made any time, even up to 3 hours prior to the flight.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES FROM POLAND

ROUTE DAYS FARES FROM** STARTS GDANSK – HERAKLION Wednesday, Sunday 179 PLN 13 June 2021 GDANSK – SANTORINI Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021 KRAKOW – SPLIT Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021 WARSAW-THESSALONIKI Wednesday, Sunday 179 PLN 13 June 2021 WARSAW-PREVEZA Monday, Friday 179 PLN 11 June 2021

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTE FROM TEL AVIV

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from** Tel Aviv – Mykonos Monday, Friday 11 June 2021 NIS 199

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. A trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.