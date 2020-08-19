Wizz Air announces expansion in Vilnius and restarts flights to St Petersburg

Wizz Air announced a massive expansion of its Lithuanian operations, adding one new Airbus A320ceo aircraft to the Vilnius base. This will enable the start of five new routes from Vilnius to Birmingham and Liverpool in the United Kingdom, Hamburg in Germany, Stockholm Skavsta in Sweden, Trondheim in Norway. Two more routes will be launched from Tallinn to Trondheim and Oslo Sandefjord Torp in Norway. The new low fare routes are already on sale on www.wizzair.com and in the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as EUR 19.99.

Since 2011 the airline has carried almost 7,7 million passengers on its Vilnius routes. With today’s announcement, the airline will have a fleet of three modern, state-of-the-art aircraft at its Vilnius base. Wizz Air remains highly committed to Lithuania and to offering great services paired with low fares to its distinguished passengers. The newly allocated capacity of 450,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Lithuanian aviation market and to the creation of over 35 new direct jobs and over 335 indirect jobs in the region. Together with announced today five new services Wizz Air offers now 24 routes to 14 countries from Vilnius.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network by adding the new Airbus A320ceo aircraft in Vilnius base. By introducing five new routes from Vilnius and two from Tallinn, we provide customers with opportunities to explore new cultures and cities. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and expanded route network will make travel affordable to ever more passengers as well as contribute to the ramp up of local tourism sector. The WIZZ team looks forward to welcoming customers old and new on-board our young and green fleet of Airbus aircraft very soon.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES:

DESTINATION DAYS STARTS FARES FROM** Vilnius – Birmingham Tuesdays, Thursday, Saturday 22 October 2020 24.99 EUR Vilnius – Hamburg Thursday, Sunday 22 October 2020 24.99 EUR Vilnius – Liverpool Tuesday, Saturday 24 October 2020 24.99 EUR Vilnius – Stockholm Skavsta Tuesdays, Thursday, Saturday 22 October 2020 19.99 EUR Vilnius – Trondheim Tuesday, Saturday 24 October 2020 24.99 EUR Tallinn – Trondheim Tuesday, Saturday 24 October 2020 19.99 EUR Tallinn – Oslo Sandefjord Torp Monday, Wednesday, Friday 23 October 2020 24.99 EUR

Wizz Air today restarts its London Luton flights to St Petersburg, as the only British carrier offering a direct connection from the UK to the Russian city. Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or on the airline’s mobile app, with fares from just £19.99.

With the lifting of travel restrictions in Russia, UK passengers can once again visit the world-famous city and cultural capital of Russia, once dubbed the ‘window into Europe’. Today, St Petersburg is brimming with iconic architecture, palaces and museums as well as a hipster restaurant and bar scene. Passengers looking to visit this summer or later in the year can purchase WIZZ Flex with their flight tickets, to be able to alter their booking for ultimate flexibility. By doing so, passengers can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times. Owain Jones, Managing Director of Wizz Air UK, said: “We are proud to be the sole British carrier connecting the UK to St Petersburg, providing a genuinely affordable and unique travel opportunity to our UK customers. St Petersburg is a fascinating destination, with its world-class cultural experiences which span museums, art galleries and concert halls. We look forward to welcoming back customers to experience our exceptional onboard service and our young, environmentally efficient aircraft.” Route Operating Days Launch Date Fares From London Luton – St Petersburg (Pulkovo Airport) Wednesday, Friday 19 August 2020 £19.99

August 19, 2020, 09:00