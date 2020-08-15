Wizz Air announces expansion in Riga: one more aircraft based and 7 new routes

Wizz Air announced yesterday a massive expansion of its Latvian operations, adding one new Airbus A320 aircraft to the Riga base. This will enable the start of seven new routes from Riga to Bergen in Norway, Birmingham in the United Kingdom, Billund in Denmark, Hamburg in Germany, Reykjavik in Iceland, Stockholm Skavsta in Sweden, Trondheim in Norway and one new route from Tallinn in Estonia to Bergen in Norway. The new low fare routes are already on sale on www.wizzair.com and in the airline’s mobile app with fares starting as low as EUR 14.99**.

Since 2010 the airline has carried almost 3,8 million passengers on its Riga routes. With today’s announcement the airline will have a fleet of 2 modern, state-of-the-art aircraft at its Riga base. Wizz Air remains highly committed to Latvia and to offering great services paired with low fares to its distinguished passengers. The newly allocated capacity of over 260,000 seats per year will further contribute to the Latvian aviation market and to the creation of over 35 new direct jobs and over 195 indirect*** jobs in the region. Together with announced today seven new services Wizz Air offers now 15 routes to 10 countries from Riga.

Today’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitised travel recently began at Wizz Air. The airline introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimise any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “After ten successful years in Riga, today we are delighted to announce further expansion of our local network by adding the second aircraft to our Riga base. With this announcement, we are adding seven new exciting routes from Riga to Bergen, Birmingham, Billund, Hamburg, Reykjavik, Stockholm Skavsta and Trondheim, as well as one new route from Tallinn to Bergen. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will make travel affordable to ever more passengers and contribute to the ramp-up of Latvia’s tourism sector.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES:

DESTINATION STARTS FARES FROM** Riga – Bergen 15 October 2020 EUR 19.99 / NOK 219 Riga – Birmingham 18 October 2020 EUR 24.99 / GBP 21.99 Riga – Billund 16 October 2020 EUR 14.99 / DKK 109 Riga – Hamburg 15 October 2020 EUR 29.99 / GBP 26.99 Riga – Reykjavik 16 October 2020 EUR 29.99 Riga – Stockholm Skavsta 15 October 2020 EUR 14.99 / SEK 159 Riga – Trondheim 18 October 2020 EUR 19.99 / NOK 219 Tallinn – Bergen 15 October 2020 EUR 19.99 / NOK 219

* Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

***ACI suggests the creation of 750 on-site jobs for every million carried passengers