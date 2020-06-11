Wizz Air announces a host of new routes

1. Krakow-Stockholm
Wizz Air announces a new route from Krakow to Stockholm in Sweden. The new route will operate 3 times per week, starting from 16 July. Passengers can already book tickets from as low as PLN 89 on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app.
Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is known as one of the most inclusive and welcoming cities in the world. Its contemporary, urban appeal is balanced with centuries-old history and closeness to nature. As for the things to do in Stockholm, the list is endless.
THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTE FROM KRAKOW
|NEW ROUTE
|DAYS
|START
|FARE
|KRAKOW – STOCKHOLM
|Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday,
|16 July 2020
|PLN 89
Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “Krakow became Wizz Air’s base in Poland last year, and has swiftly grown to an operation of 3 aircraft with 26 routes to 13 countries. As a part of development, we are constantly expanding our network from Malopolska region. Today’s announcement emphasizes our commitment to operating in Poland, which is historically our first market where we started operations 16 years ago. We constantly see the potential in the popularity of Krakow both as a tourist destination as well as in the context of the business centre and we hope to see many passengers onboard our ultra-efficient fleet.”
2. Sofia-Frankfurt & Varna-Prague
Wizz Air announced two brand-new routes: Sofia – Frankfurt Hahn and Varna – Prague. Commencing from July 17, 2020, the newest WIZZ service to Frankfurt will be operated 2 times a week, on Monday and Friday, providing customers with a convenient schedule to visit the financial capital of Germany. The Varna-Prague route, on the other hand, will start a day earlier – July 16, 2020, and flights will be operated every Thursday and Sunday. Seats on both routes are already on sale and can be booked on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app from just BGN 47.99.
The newest destination of Wizz Air from Sofia – Frankfurt, is a city of contrasts. It is widely known as the financial capital not only of Germany but also of Continental Europe. More than 40 gleaming skyscrapers, the fourth-largest stock exchange in the world (the Börse) and 400 banking institutions, including the European Central Bank, are located here. This is why Frankfurt is widely considered as business trip location. But it is much more than that! Frankfurt is also a city of diverse culture and art. It offers to its visitors an exceptional number of fine museums covering art, science, and history, impressive imperial architecture, beautiful gardens and diverse cuisine. Frankfurt is also the home city of the distinguished German writer Goethe.
Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on the other hand, is one of Europe’s architectural and cultural gems. This city, with its medieval appearance, beautiful buildings, grand castles, majestic churches and bridges and is a place that seems to come straight out of a fairy tale. Prague is equally splendid in the summer when its royal beauty shines under the sun and in the winter, as the town offers a picturesque sight when it snows. Whatever the weather is, it’s always a good idea to visit the Czech capital, to try out the delicious local delicacies and famous Czech beer.
|Route
|Days
|Starts
|Fares From*
|Varna – Prague
|Thursday, Sunday
|July 16, 2020
|BGN 47.99
|Sofia – Frankfurt
|Monday, Friday
|July 17, 2020
|BGN 47.99
Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to add Frankfurt and Prague to our ever-growing Bulgarian network. The WIZZ team is devoted to developing its presence in Bulgaria and we are delighted to deliver today the good news of launching two new wonderful routes. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of Bulgaria’s tourism sector. Our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible on Europe’s greenest fleet. We urge our passengers to snap up the lowest fares and book their WIZZ trip as soon as today on wizzair.com. Our friendly Bulgarian crew looks forward to welcoming you on board one of our aircraft with a smile behind the safety mask!”
3. Bucharest-Vienna and Bucharest-Heraklion
Wizz Air announces two new routes from Bucharest to Vienna and Heraklion (Crete). Passengers can already book tickets from as low as RON 89 on www.wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app.
With the new service to Heraklion, Wizz Air brings opportunities to visit Greece at attractive, low fares, while Vienna becomes more accessible with five weekly flights from the Romanian Capital, which is the fourth Romanian airport with Wizz Air operations to Vienna, next to Cluj-Napoca, Suceava and Constanta, announced in May.
Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “Wizz Air continues to expand its network across Romania with two new routes announced today from Bucharest to Vienna and Heraklion. We want our passengers to enjoy new travel opportunities while being and feeling safe and comfortable. We have implemented a number of additional health and wellbeing measures for passengers and crew on board, in accordance with government regulations, so that we can continue to provide top travel experience at attractive, low fares.”
THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTES FROM BUCHAREST
|Route
|Operating days
|Launch date
|Fares from**
|Bucharest – Vienna
|Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Sunday
|15 July 2020
|RON 89
|Bucharest – Heraklion
|Thursday, Sunday
|16 July 2020
|RON 139
4. Chisinau-Nice, Chisinau-Hamburg and Chisinau-Basel
Wizz Air announces 3 new routes from Chisinau to Nice, Hamburg and Basel-Mulhouse. Passengers can already book tickets from as low as EUR 24.99 on www.wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app.
The new routes enhance Moldova connections with France and Germany, as they are added to the existing services to Paris Beauvais, Berlin Schonefeld, Dortmund and Memmingen/Munich West. Nice is an exquisite tourist destination, now available at attractive, low fares, while Hamburg and Basel-Mulhouse will widen the opportunities for business relations between the two countries.
Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are happy to announce new routes in our network to bring even more affordable travel opportunities for both business and leisure customers in Moldova. To help passengers and crew travel safely and worry-free, we have implemented additional security measures to support physical distancing during boarding and enhanced cleanliness on board. Our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most hygienic conditions possible on Europe’s greenest fleet.”
THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTES FROM CHISINAU
|Route
|Operating days
|Launch date
|Fares from**
|Chisinau – Nice
|Wednesday, Sunday
|16 July 2020
|EUR 24.99
|Chisinau – Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg
|Wednesday, Sunday
|15 July 2020
|EUR 24.99
|Chisinau – Hamburg
|Thursday, Sunday
|16 July 2020
|EUR 24.99
5. And more…
Not included in the above announcements are the routes from both Vienna and Budapest to both Menorca and Santorini.
Today’s announcements come as the new era of sanitised travel begins at Wizz Air. The airline recently implemented a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. Sanitising wipes are handed to each passenger upon entering the aircraft, onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.
By adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.