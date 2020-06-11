Wizz Air announces a host of new routes

1. Krakow-Stockholm

Wizz Air announces a new route from Krakow to Stockholm in Sweden. The new route will operate 3 times per week, starting from 16 July. Passengers can already book tickets from as low as PLN 89 on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app.

Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, is known as one of the most inclusive and welcoming cities in the world. Its contemporary, urban appeal is balanced with centuries-old history and closeness to nature. As for the things to do in Stockholm, the list is endless.

THE NEWEST WIZZ AIR’S ROUTE FROM KRAKOW

NEW ROUTE DAYS START FARE KRAKOW – STOCKHOLM Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, 16 July 2020 PLN 89 Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “Krakow became Wizz Air’s base in Poland last year, and has swiftly grown to an operation of 3 aircraft with 26 routes to 13 countries. As a part of development, we are constantly expanding our network from Malopolska region. Today’s announcement emphasizes our commitment to operating in Poland, which is historically our first market where we started operations 16 years ago. We constantly see the potential in the popularity of Krakow both as a tourist destination as well as in the context of the business centre and we hope to see many passengers onboard our ultra-efficient fleet.”

2. Sofia-Frankfurt & Varna-Prague

Wizz Air announced two brand-new routes: Sofia – Frankfurt Hahn and Varna – Prague. Commencing from July 17, 2020, the newest WIZZ service to Frankfurt will be operated 2 times a week, on Monday and Friday, providing customers with a convenient schedule to visit the financial capital of Germany. The Varna-Prague route, on the other hand, will start a day earlier – July 16, 2020, and flights will be operated every Thursday and Sunday. Seats on both routes are already on sale and can be booked on wizzair.com or via the WIZZ mobile app from just BGN 47.99.

The newest destination of Wizz Air from Sofia – Frankfurt, is a city of contrasts. It is widely known as the financial capital not only of Germany but also of Continental Europe. More than 40 gleaming skyscrapers, the fourth-largest stock exchange in the world (the Börse) and 400 banking institutions, including the European Central Bank, are located here. This is why Frankfurt is widely considered as business trip location. But it is much more than that! Frankfurt is also a city of diverse culture and art. It offers to its visitors an exceptional number of fine museums covering art, science, and history, impressive imperial architecture, beautiful gardens and diverse cuisine. Frankfurt is also the home city of the distinguished German writer Goethe.

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, on the other hand, is one of Europe’s architectural and cultural gems. This city, with its medieval appearance, beautiful buildings, grand castles, majestic churches and bridges and is a place that seems to come straight out of a fairy tale. Prague is equally splendid in the summer when its royal beauty shines under the sun and in the winter, as the town offers a picturesque sight when it snows. Whatever the weather is, it’s always a good idea to visit the Czech capital, to try out the delicious local delicacies and famous Czech beer.

Route Days Starts Fares From* Varna – Prague Thursday, Sunday July 16, 2020 BGN 47.99 Sofia – Frankfurt Monday, Friday July 17, 2020 BGN 47.99

Andras Rado, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are excited to add Frankfurt and Prague to our ever-growing Bulgarian network. The WIZZ team is devoted to developing its presence in Bulgaria and we are delighted to deliver today the good news of launching two new wonderful routes. We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will contribute to the ramp up of Bulgaria’s tourism sector. Our enhanced protective measures will ensure the most sanitary conditions possible on Europe’s greenest fleet. We urge our passengers to snap up the lowest fares and book their WIZZ trip as soon as today on wizzair.com. Our friendly Bulgarian crew looks forward to welcoming you on board one of our aircraft with a smile behind the safety mask!”