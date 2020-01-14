Wizz Air announces 5 new routes between Italy and Tirana, Albania

Wizz Air announced 5 new routes from Italy to Tirana starting from Summer 2020.

Both business and leisure passengers from Milan Bergamo, Bologna, Verona, Venice Treviso and Pisa will benefit of frequent connections to reach the Albanian capital and enjoy its history and architecture, as well as good food and citizens great hospitality. The upcoming low-fare WIZZ connections to Tirana are commencing on 29 March. Tickets can already be booked at wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app with fares starting from as low as EUR 29.99**.

Responding to its customers’ demand and committed to create more truly affordable travel opportunities, Wizz Air is continuously expanding its network from Italy, offering in 2020 a total of 101 routes to 13 countries available from 13 Italian airports that will further contribute to the increasing inbound and outbound tourism and improve business ties between that countries.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer of Wizz Air said: “Wizz Air is strongly committed to creating new opportunities for its Albanian passengers and today we are thrilled to double the number of routes we operate in Tirana and announce five new routes from the capital of Albania to Italy. We believe that these routes represent another important step forward in the expansion of our network, while more travellers can enjoy Wizz Air’s lowest fares paired with outstanding service on board. We welcome all eager travellers onboard one of Europe’s youngest and most reliable fleets.

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES TO TIRANA

Route Operating days Launch date Fares from** Milan Bergamo – Tirana daily 29 March 2020 EUR 29.99** Bologna – Tirana Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 1 May 2020 EUR 29.99** Verona – Tirana Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday 1 May 2020 EUR 29.99** Venice Treviso – Tirana Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 1 August 2020 EUR 29.99** Pisa (Tuscany) – Tirana Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday 31 March 2020 EUR 29.99**

** One way including all taxes and non-optional charges, includes a free hand luggage allowance of up to 55x40x23cm maximum dimensions.