Wizz Air announces 4 new international routes from Italy and 2 from Spain

Starting from October, Italian passengers will have an opportunity to discover the rich culture and history of these places with a convenient WIZZ schedule and attractive fares

By opening new Italian routes, Wizz Air further underlines its commitment to the Italian market and offers its customers and the country’s visitors truly affordable air travel services. WIZZ’s operations in the country will further contribute to the local economy, aviation and tourism development while providing low-fare and high-quality travel opportunities.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to announce four new routes from Italy. We believe that these new flights will strengthen cultural and economic connections between Italy, Morocco and Spain, while bringing even more truly affordable air travel services to passengers. Wizz Air does everything possible for its customers to enjoy a safe and smooth travel experience. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming travellers on board of our young and modern fleet.”

New routes Frequency Start date Fares from* Milan Malpensa – Marrakesh Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 2 October 2021 29.99 EUR Milan Malpensa – Gran Canaria Thursday, Sunday 3 October 2021 34.99 EUR Rome Fiumicino – Gran Canaria Thursday, Sunday 3 October 2021 34.99 EUR Bologna – Casablanca Wednesday, Sunday 3 October 2021 39.99 EUR

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. The trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app.