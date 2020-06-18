Wizz Air announces 2 new bases: Saint Petersburg, Russia, and Dortmund, Germany

Wizz Air announced 2 new bases today and yesterday, at Saint Petersburg and Dortmund.

The Hungarian low-cost had already announced another base earlier this week (Bacău), as well as the addition of a third based aircraft at Belgrade.

Wizz Air is for the first time going to open a base in the Russian Federation and in Germany, respectively at Saint Petersburg and Dortmund. The airline will base one Airbus A320 in Russia, and three A320s in Germany.

New services from Saint Petersburg:

Copenhagen Kastrup, from 18 September, 4 times per week (1-3-5-7)

Salzburg, from 18 September, 4 times per week (1-3-5-7)

Malta, from 19 September, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Oslo Gardermoen, from 19 September, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Stockholm Skavsta, from 19 September, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

New services from Dortmund:

Athens, from 1 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Heraklion, from 1 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Rhodes, from 1 August, 2 times per week (-2—6-)

Split, from 1 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Corfu, from 2 August, 2 times per week (—4–7)

Marrakesh, from 2 August, 2 times per week (–3—7)

Naples, from 2 August, 2 times per week (–3—7)

Zaporizhzhya, from 2 August, 2 times per week (–3—7)

Catania, from 3 August, 3 times per week (1-3-5–)

Fuerteventura, from 3 August, 2 times per week (1—5–)

Suceava, from 3 August, 2 times per week (1—5–)

Thessaloniki, from 3 August, 2 times per week (1—5–)

Santorini, from 7 August, 2 tomes per week (1—5–)

Alghero, from 8 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Bari, from 8 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Podgorica, from 8 August, 3 times per week (-2-4-6-)

Lisbon, from 9 August, 2 times per week (–3—7)

Reykjavik-Keflavik, from 9 August, 2 times per week (–3—7)