Wizz Air announces 14 new routes from Ukraine to Italy

Wizz Air announces 14 new routes to/from Ukraine. With the new services, Wizz Air is bringing back Italian routes to its Ukrainian network and offering passengers safe and comfortable travel opportunities to Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Verona, Catania and Bologna (Italy) from Kyiv, Lviv, Kharkiv, Odesa and Zaporizhzhia. All savvy travellers can already book tickets to these destinations on wizzair.com and via WIZZ mobile app at fares from as low as UAH 579 / EUR 19.99**.

Today Wizz Air offers its passengers 20% off*** on flights to/from Italy, Portugal, Greece, Croatia, Bulgaria, Montenegro, Malta, Cyprus, Spain, booked on July 20 on wizzair.com or via WIZZ mobile app. As the travel period is not limited, there is an exciting opportunity for Ukrainian passengers to plan their next vacation at one of Europe’s greatest beach destinations and finally book that desired trip!

By opening new Ukrainian routes, Wizz Air further underlines its commitment to the Ukrainian market and offers Ukrainian customers and the country’s visitors truly affordable air travel services to Italy after five years. Wizz Air started flying to Ukraine in 2008, and since then the airline has carried over 11 million passengers to and from Ukraine. WIZZ’s operations in the country will further contribute to the local economy, aviation and tourism development while providing low-fare and high-quality travel opportunities. Today’s announcement brings exciting Italian destinations closer to Ukrainian passengers, offering in total 77 routes to 15 countries from five Ukrainian airports.

Today’s announcement comes as the new era of sanitised travel begins at Wizz Air. The airline recently announced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its customers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Passengers without masks are not allowed to board but they can always purchase a new mask on board which is offered with a Sanitizing Kit (1 small bottle of sanitizing gel, 2 pairs of gloves, 2 masks, 6 sanitizing pads). Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading fogging process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. The onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimise any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

By adding WIZZ Flex to a booking, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can rebook on any WIZZ flight of their choice. Providing that extra layer of protection for passenger bookings is a peace of mind during these uncertain times.

George Michalopoulos, Chief Commercial Officer at Wizz Air, said: “Today’s announcement of new routes from Ukraine further underlines our long-term commitment to that market. We are pleased to bring back Italian routes to our Ukrainian network and to offer Ukrainian passengers long-awaited flights to exciting destinations of Rome, Milan, Venice, Naples, Verona, Catania and Bologna. Thanks to our health and safety measures, discovering the world together with Wizz Air is both comfortable and safe. Our friendly crew looks forward to welcoming passengers on board of our young and modern fleet.”

WIZZ AIR’S NEWEST ROUTES FROM UKRAINE

Destination Days Starts Fares from** Kyiv – Venice Treviso Monday, Wednesday, Friday 14 August 2020 19.99 EUR / 579 UAH Kyiv – Naples Monday, Wednesday, Friday 14 August 2020 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Lviv – Milan Malpensa Monday, Friday 14 August 2020 19.99 EUR / 579 UAH Lviv – Rome Ciampino Wednesday, Sunday 16 August 2020 19.99 EUR / 579 UAH Kharkiv – Milan Malpensa Monday, Friday 26 October 2020 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Zaporizhzhia – Milan Malpensa Tuesday, Saturday 27 October 2020 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Kyiv – Rome Fiumicino Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 28 March 2021 29.99 EUR / 869 UAH Kyiv – Milan Malpensa Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday 28 March 2021 19.99 EUR / 579 UAH Odesa – Venice Treviso Monday, Friday 29 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Lviv – Verona Monday, Friday 29 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Kyiv – Bologna Monday, Wednesday, Friday 29 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Kyiv – Catania Monday, Friday 29 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Lviv – Catania Tuesday, Saturday 30 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH Kharkiv – Venice Treviso Tuesday, Saturday 30 March 2021 24.99 EUR / 729 UAH

* Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

**One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

*** 20% discount applies to fares including taxes and non-optional charges but excluding administration fee. This promotion applies on 20 JULY 2020 from 00.00 to 23.59 CET on selected WIZZ flights. Travel period is unlimited. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. The discount does not apply for group bookings.

Jul 20, 2020, 09:00