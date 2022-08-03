Navigate

Wizz Air and Ryanair report strongly increased July traffic

Tweet Share G+ Share Pin It

WIZZ AIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 4.7M PASSENGERS

Wizz Air Holdings (UK) reports June 2022 passengers are up 61.1% to 4.7 million, with Load Factor up 11.2 points to 89.7%, and capacity up 40.9%.

RYANAIR JULY TRAFFIC GROWS TO 16.8M PASSENGERS

Ryanair Holdings plc today (Wed, 3 Aug) released July traffic statistics as follows:

Month Rolling Annual
Jul 21 Jul 22 Change Jul 21 Jul 22 Change
GUESTS 9.3m 16.8m +81% 40.0m 142.0m +255%
L. FACTOR 80% 96% +16 ppts 73% 87% +14 ppts

Ryanair operated approx. 92,300 flights in July 22.

Prior Months Guests L.F. %
December1 9.5m 81%
January1 7.0m 79%
February1 8.7m 86%
March2 11.2m 87%
April 14.2m 91%
May 15.4m 92%
June 15.9m 95%
July 16.8m 96%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb.

 

 

André Orban: M. Sc. Engineering
Related Post
  1. Ryanair unions announce 5 months of strikes in Spain

    The unions of the Irish low-cost airline Ryanair call to harden the movement and announce…

  2. Budapest Airport welcomes Wizz Air’s winter sun route to Madeira

    Building on the latest positive traffic results for June 2022, which saw 1.2 million passengers…