Wizz Air reports July 2021 passengers up 62% to 2.9 million, with load factor up 18.0 points to 78.5%, ASKs up 20.9%, and RPKs up 55%.

Ryanair July traffic doubles from 4.4m to 9.3m passengers. Load factor rises to 80% as Covid certificates roll out.

Ryanair operated over 61,000 flights in July with an 80% load factor.