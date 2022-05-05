Wizz Air and Ryanair report much higher passenger numbers for April

By
André Orban
-
0
53

Wizz Air Holdings reports passenger numbers for April 2022 are up 542% to 3.6 million, with Load Factor up 24.2 points to 83.4%, and capacity up 355.7%.

Ryanair April traffic grows to 14.2 million

  Month   Rolling Annual
           Apr 2021 Apr 2022  

Change

   30 Apr 2021 30 Apr 2022  

Change
GUESTS 1.04m 14.24m +1,267%   28.5m 110.2m +287%
L. FACTOR 67% 91% +24 ppts   71% 83% +12 ppts

 

Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.

Prior Months Guests L.F %
November 10.2m 86%
December1   9.5m 81%
January1   7.0m 79%
February1   8.7m 86%
March2 11.2m 87%
April 14.2m 91%

 

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine cancelled in March due to airspace closures.

