Wizz Air and Ryanair report much higher passenger numbers for April

Wizz Air Holdings reports passenger numbers for April 2022 are up 542% to 3.6 million, with Load Factor up 24.2 points to 83.4%, and capacity up 355.7%.
Ryanair April traffic grows to 14.2 million
|Month
|Rolling Annual
|Apr 2021
|Apr 2022
|
Change
|30 Apr 2021
|30 Apr 2022
|
Change
|GUESTS
|1.04m
|14.24m
|+1,267%
|28.5m
|110.2m
|+287%
|L. FACTOR
|67%
|91%
|+24 ppts
|71%
|83%
|+12 ppts
Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.
|Prior Months
|Guests
|L.F %
|November
|10.2m
|86%
|December1
|9.5m
|81%
|January1
|7.0m
|79%
|February1
|8.7m
|86%
|March2
|11.2m
|87%
|April
|14.2m
|91%
1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.
2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine cancelled in March due to airspace closures.