Wizz Air and Ryanair report much higher passenger numbers for April

Wizz Air Holdings reports passenger numbers for April 2022 are up 542% to 3.6 million, with Load Factor up 24.2 points to 83.4%, and capacity up 355.7%.

Ryanair April traffic grows to 14.2 million

Month Rolling Annual Apr 2021 Apr 2022 Change 30 Apr 2021 30 Apr 2022 Change GUESTS 1.04m 14.24m +1,267% 28.5m 110.2m +287% L. FACTOR 67% 91% +24 ppts 71% 83% +12 ppts

Ryanair operated over 82,600 flights in April with a 91% load factor.

Prior Months Guests L.F % November 10.2m 86% December1 9.5m 81% January1 7.0m 79% February1 8.7m 86% March2 11.2m 87% April 14.2m 91%

1 Dec, Jan & Feb traffic was damaged by Omicron restrictions.

2 Mar traffic was damaged by the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb with 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine cancelled in March due to airspace closures.