Wizz Air Holdings reports January 2022 passengers up 31.7% to 2.3 million, with a load factor up 18.6 points, to 79.6%, ASKs up 239%, and RPKs up 328%.

Ryanair January 2022 traffic rises more than fivefold to 7.0 million passengers, with a load factor up 10.0 points, to 79.0%.

Ryanair operated over 46,400 flights in January.

PREVIOUS MONTHS PASSENGERS LOAD FACTOR July 9.3m 80% August 11.1m 82% September 10.6m 81% October 11.3m 84% November 10.2m 86% December 9.5m 81%