Wizz Air reports December 2020 passengers down 80% to 665,722, with load factor down 33.3 points to 56.1%, ASKs down 69.8%, and RPKs down 80.3%.

For the full year 2020, passenger numbers fell 58.1% to 16.6 million, load factor fell 18.8 points to 74.8%, ASKs fell 47.8%, and RPKs fell 57.7%.

Ryanair Holdings plc released December traffic statistics as follows: