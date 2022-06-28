Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to launch services in Bhairahawa International Airport, Nepal, from September

Wizz Air is gearing up to spread its wings in the Gautam Buddha International Airport (BWA/VNBW) in Bhairahawa, Nepal, from September.

The second international airport in the country (after Kathmandu)officially came into operation on 16 May. Currently, only Jazeera Airways has been operating international flights to the airport.

Various other international airlines are eager to launch their services from the newly operated international airport in the country. Wizz Air will roll out its spacious 190-seat Airbus A321neo, according to its official dealer in Nepal, GSA Society International Travel Chairman Ravi Chandra Singh. It will be the first aircraft of this model to fly in Nepal’s sky, claimed Wizz Air.

Singh added, “Tourism is the basic alternative in our country. We are planning to launch and expand our services in Nepal by targeting religious tourism.”