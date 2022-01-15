Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches three new routes

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate flights to three new destinations from February 2022: Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Yerevan (Armenia) and Krasnodar (Russia). With these additions, the carrier will now have 37 destinations in its network.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, which is celebrating its first anniversary, is currently flying with a fleet of four Airbus A321neo aircraft.
“Wizz Air is ready to capitalise on demand for travel from the UAE capital in 2022. Ready to accelerate and expand operations this year, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi remains optimistic for a positive post-pandemic year of growth,” said the airline in a statement.