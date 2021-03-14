Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches new routes to Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE, has announced the launch of its latest routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan, starting in the middle of May 2021. With the launch of Almaty and Nur-Sultan, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds a further two routes to the already on sale thirteen routes.

The flight to Almaty will be operated 2 times per week on Mondays and Fridays, while Nur Sultan will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays, also 2 times per week.

The connection between Abu Dhabi and the cities of Almaty and Nur Sultan will open new and low-fare travel opportunities for those who would like to visit friends and relatives as well as travel for business. The new routes present an affordable opportunity for travellers to explore exciting destinations, empowering visitors to immerse themselves in the culture of the gorgeous city of Almaty and discover the world’s youngest capital, Nur Sultan. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED 159*.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “The new routes from Abu Dhabi to Almaty and Nur Sultan will encourage increased travel between the UAE and Kazakhstan through ultra-low-fare travel options. We are confident that the new routes will inspire the desire to travel and open the doors to new cultural experiences.”

Kazakhstan’s futuristic mega-cities, the capital city of Nur Sultan, and the country’s largest metropolis, Almaty have a lot to offer visitors. From its green valleys and mountains of Tian Shan, to the rolling steppes featuring azure blue lakes, and its remarkable skyline and impressive architectural masterpieces – there is something for all.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitized travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Almaty Monday, Friday 14 May 2021 AED 159 Abu Dhabi – Nur Sultan Thursday, Sunday 13 May 2021 AED 159

