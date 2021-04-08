Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches its first flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi on 18 April

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has announced that it starts the operation of the Tel Aviv – Abu Dhabi route on 18 April 2021, following the announcement that Israel has been added to the green list, meaning travellers will no longer need to quarantine upon arrival in Abu Dhabi. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from NIS 89*.

The connection between Tel Aviv and the capital of the United Arab Emirates will open new opportunities for Israeli travellers and will strengthen connections between the two Middle Eastern countries. The new route will carry 3 weekly flights in April 2021. Starting from May 2021, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will operate flights between the two destinations on a daily basis.

The entry to Abu Dhabi will be available to passengers from Green Countries who hold visas to any of the Emirates. Israel is currently holding the “Green Country” status.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “In light of the recently eased restrictions, I’m delighted to announce the date of the first WIZZ flight from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv later this month. The connection between the two cities is a historic moment – the link between the UAE and Israel will further contribute to the tourism sector and help to diversify the local economy while bringing new low-fare business and leisure opportunities for travellers.”

To travel worry-free in these uncertain times, Wizz Air encourages passengers to use WIZZ Flex. By choosing this service, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can cancel their flight up to 3 hours before departure without any fee and get 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and even routes an unlimited number of times.

WIZZ AIR’S ROUTE FROM TEL AVIV TO ABU DHABI

Route Operating Days Starts Fares from* Tel Aviv – Abu Dhabi Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday – until 30 April Daily – from 1 May 18 April 2021 NIS 89

* One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage are subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Apr 6, 2021, 10:00

Note: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi will compete with Etihad Airways on the Abu Dhabi – Tel Aviv route