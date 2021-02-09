Wizz Air Abu Dhabi confirms the start of its route to Alexandria, Egypt, in February

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE has confirmed the start of its route from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria, Egypt on 22 February 2021. The connection between Abu Dhabi and Alexandria provides an ultra-low fare travel option for tourists and residents in both UAE and Egypt.

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi said: “Alexandria is an exciting destination steeped in history located on Mediterranean waters. The UAE and Egypt provide a popular travel corridor for residents and tourists in the region, and we are committed to providing options that are more viable and affordable for travellers. We look forward to seeing you onboard our aircraft soon.”

Alexandria is the second-largest city in Egypt and a major economic hub for both tourism and industry. The city extends 40 km along the northern coast of Egypt situated by the Mediterranean Sea. The destination is well known for its antiquity as the site of the Pharos, the great lighthouse, considered one of the seven wonders of the ancient world as well as the ruins of the Temple of Serapis, as well as the Serapion, which was part of the legendary library at Alexandria.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the youngest fleet composed of four brand new Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint.

The airline has also introduced a new era of sanitised travel across its network, with enhanced hygiene measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

9 February 2021, Abu Dhabi, UAE