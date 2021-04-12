Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces three new routes to Serbia and Egypt

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi today announced three new routes connecting Abu Dhabi to Belgrade (Serbia), Sohag and Luxor (Egypt).

The new destinations offer something for everyone – from beautiful landmarks and delicious cuisine to magnificent ancient ruins and rich history for those who have the appetite for dynamic experiences, exploring new places and culture.

Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, which is also available in Arabic, with fares starting as low as AED 129*.

WIZZ AIR’S NEW ROUTES FROM ABU DHABI

New routes Days Start date Fares from* Belgrade, Serbia Wednesday, Sunday As of 15 June: Tuesday, Saturday 19 May 2021 AED 199 Sohag, Egypt Wednesday, Saturday 29 May 2021 AED 179 Luxor, Egypt Monday, Friday As of 15 June: Tuesday, Saturday 4 June 2021 AED 129

Kees Van Schaick, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “Today’s announcement underpins our long-term commitment to providing low fares and high-quality onboard experiences to our customers. The new connection between the capital of the United Arab Emirates and these three new cities within Europe and the Middle East will continue to stimulate air traffic demand and support the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector and economic agenda. We look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our new, green and ultra-efficient fleet.”

To travel worry-free in these uncertain times, Wizz Air encourages passengers to book using WIZZ Flex. By choosing this service, passengers can rest assured that if circumstances change, or they simply wish to travel on a different date, or to a different destination, they can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure. This will be without any fee and with 100% of the original fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit, as well as change dates and routes an unlimited number of times.

