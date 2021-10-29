Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces a new route connecting Moscow and Abu Dhabi

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-fare national airline, announces a new route connecting Moscow with Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has long been a popular travel destination for those in Russia, and vice versa. The flight to Moscow will operate daily services, four times a week on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday (in December 2021 and January 2022), ramping up to seven days a week in February.

The Moscow route brings Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to a total of 33 announced flight destinations since it launched operations in January 2021. The airline has been going from strength to strength after travel restrictions in and out of the UAE’s capital were eased in September 2021. This latest route addition connects Abu Dhabi International Airport to Moscow and provides affordable travel opportunities for both business and leisure travellers between the UAE and Russia. This new service allows travellers to experience each of the capitals’ rich cultures and history with a convenient WIZZ flight schedule

Speaking at the Wings of the Future conference in Moscow today, József Váradi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Wizz Air said: “Today’s announcement underlines our commitment to bringing a growing number of low-fare opportunities for Russian travellers, and importantly, Wizz Air’s long-term strategic interest in the Russian market. With this new route, we are looking forward to opening up a Middle Eastern gem to Russian travellers, while allowing them to experience our high-quality on the young and sustainable fleet of our newest national airline, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. It is with excitement and great pleasure that I welcome passengers on board this new route.”

Dmitry Saprykin, Director General of Vnukovo International Airport JSC, said “On behalf of Vnukovo International Airport, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome the broadening of our cooperation with the Wizz Air Group of Companies – one of our leading international partners. As of December 15, 2021, the Group’s scheduled passenger services to Budapest, Debrecen (operated by Wizz Air Hungary), and London (operated by Wizz Air UK), will be complemented by scheduled rotations to Abu Dhabi, to be operated by Wizz Air Abu Dhabi. Over the years of our happy and most rewarding cooperation, Wizz Air has truly become a household name in Moscow and Russia, by winning over the travelling public’s affections and trust, thanks to the dependable, high quality, yet affordable service the companies of the Group invariably offer, further enhanced by their vast destination and optimum flight schedule offering. Of particular note and inspiration is the fact that the companies of the Wizz Air Group continue to actively pursue the strategy of expanding their route networks and offering their passengers ever more convenient and affordable air travel options in these particularly trying times and circumstances. All done with the emphasis on strictest compliance with the latest air travel safety and social distancing requirements that currently apply.

I wish to once again congratulate our dear partners on today’s commencement of sales on the Moscow – Abu Dhabi route and to say that we are much looking forward to welcoming the inaugural flight at Vnukovo, slated for December 15, 2021”

Route Operating Days Flights start Fares from* Abu Dhabi – Moscow Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday (in December-January) Daily from 7 February 2022 15/12/2021 EUR 49.99 / AED 219

