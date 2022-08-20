Wizz Air will not resume flights between UAE and Russia over criticism

Wizz Air will not resume flights between Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Moscow, Russia after all, the airline said yesterday. The airline suspended the route five months ago following Russia’s aggressive invasion of Ukraine in February. The airline intended to resume operations from next October through its Abu Dhabi based joint venture Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture between state-owned ADQ (51%) and Hungary based Wizz Air (49%). The airline stated that it could resume operations between the two countries as other UAE airlines did. But the European company received much criticism and social media backlash. Some calls were made to boycot the airline.

In a statement issued yesterday, the airline mentioned “industry supply chain limitations“, a nice wording to hide that it is actually “not done” to restart the route.