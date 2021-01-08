Water vehicle gets stuck under Wizz Air Airbus A320neo at Gdańsk Airport

On 7 January, a Wizz Air Airbus A320neo (registered HA-LJB) sustained damage when a water vehicle got stuck underneath the aircraft. The incident happened at Gdańsk Airport, Poland, while being prepared for a flight to Stockholm, Sweden.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, nobody got injured during the mishap, an airport spokesman said. No passengers were on board the aircraft, and the driver of the water tug is fine as well. Another aircraft was scheduled to fly to Stockholm.

The aircraft will now undergo a technical inspection as it must be checked for possible damage.

Source: Stłuczka z udziałem samolotu na lotnisku w Gdańsku (Trojmiasto.pl)