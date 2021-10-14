Two new destinations from Eindhoven Airport: Kiev and Lviv in Ukraine by Wizz Air

In the same package of new routes announced yesterday, a.o. to Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Wizz Air will offer from Eindhoven two new destinations in Ukraine from December 2021 (Kiev) and Spring 2022 (Lviv).

As of December 18, the Hungarian airline Wizz Air will operate two flights per week between Eindhoven and Kiev, the capital of Ukraine. This will expand the Eindhoven Airport destination network to 26 capital cities. The flights to/from Kiev are carried out on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Kiev, with approximately 2.9 million inhabitants, is an interesting destination because of the knowledge workers who come to the Brainport region from Ukraine. In addition, the metropolis offers a lot of culture.

Wizz Air will also offer flights between Eindhoven and the city of Lviv in Ukraine as of March 27, 2022. It is the first Dutch flight to this city in western Ukraine. Flights to Lviv will be operated on Thursdays and Sundays. The city with over 730,000 inhabitants is one of the world leaders in the export of software, which is interesting for the Brainport region. Lviv has received the recognition of UNESCO as a city of literature. The historic centre of the city is on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.