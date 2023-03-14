Two Wizz Air Airbus A320’s damaged after wing clip at Suceava Airport, Romania

On 14 March, a Wizz Air Airbus A320 (registered 9H-WBV) taxied out from Suceava Airport in Romania, destination Dortmund, Germany, when its left winglet hit the right stabilizer of a parked Airbus A320 (registered HA-LWZ) from the same airline. The airline grounded both aircraft for repairs.

The following video clip appeared on social media:

WizzAir Airbus A320 (9H-WBV, built 2014) was taxiing out departure on flt #W64692 to Dortmund, when its left winglet hit the right stabilizer of parked company A320 (HA-LWZ, built 2014) at Suceava Airport(LRSV), Romania. No one was injured in the event.https://t.co/3bHPQB1Na4 pic.twitter.com/jzS47dMRTd — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) March 14, 2023