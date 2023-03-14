Two Wizz Air Airbus A320’s damaged after wing clip at Suceava Airport, Romania

On 14 March, a Wizz Air Airbus A320 (registered 9H-WBV) taxied out from Suceava Airport in Romania, destination Dortmund, Germany, when its left winglet hit the right stabilizer of a parked Airbus A320 (registered HA-LWZ) from the same airline. The airline grounded both aircraft for repairs.

The following video clip appeared on social media:

