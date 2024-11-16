Smoke in the cabin forces Wizz Air flight to divert to Stockholm Arlanda

A Wizz Air Airbus A321neo (registered 9H-WNC) carrying 193 passengers was forced to divert to Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden due to reports of smoke detected in the cabin. The aircraft, originally en route from Gda?sk, Poland, to Tromsø, Norway, landed safely at Arlanda shortly after 19:00 local time on Saturday evening. The Sea and Air Rescue Center received the alert at 18:38, prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to rescue leader Marcus Clemert, the smoke indication led the crew to decide that continuing to Tromsø was not feasible. Emergency medical teams and fire services were dispatched to Arlanda in anticipation of the landing. However, there were no immediate reports of injuries or impacts on passenger health, and the aircraft’s functionality remained intact during the diversion.

After the successful landing, rescue operations began scaling down, with emergency services leaving the site. While the cause of the smoke is still under investigation, the swift actions of the crew and rescue services ensured the safety of all onboard. The incident underscores the critical importance of emergency preparedness in aviation. (Source: Expressen)