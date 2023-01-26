New Wizz Air route at Katowice airport: flights to Yerevan, capital of Armenia, launch on 29 April 2023

Wizz Air has announced the launch of flights from Katowice Airport to the capital of Armenia: Yerevan. The first flight is scheduled to take place on 29 April 2023 (Saturday). The route will be available twice a week: initially every Wednesday and Saturday, and every Wednesday and Sunday from mid-June. The route will be available throughout the year.

“We are glad that Wizz Air keeps developing its network at Katowice Airport. We will be the only regional airport in Poland with flights to the capital of Armenia. It must be emphasized that it is the second Wizz Air route from Katowice Airport to the Caucasus. Since May 2013, the carrier offers flights from our airport to Kutaisi, Georgia. I am certain that flights to Yerevan will be popular, for instance, among Armenians living and working in Poland,” said Artur Tomasik, the President of the Board of The Upper Silesian Aviation Group (GTL SA), the company managing Katowice Airport.

As part of the “Summer 2023” schedule, Wizz Air currently offers 33 routes to 20 countries at Katowice Airport, i.e. Albania (Tirana), Armenia (Yerevan), Bulgaria (Burgas), Croatia (Split), Cyprus (Larnaca), Greece (Athens, Corfu), Georgia (Kutaisi), Montenegro (Podgorica), Spain (Barcelona, Castellon, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Palma De Mallorca, Malaga, Tenerife), the Netherlands (Eindhoven), Iceland (Keflavik), Israel (Tel Aviv), Malta, Germany (Dortmund), Norway (Bergen, Oslo-Torp), Portugal (Madeira), Sweden (Malmo), the United Kingdom (Bristol, Liverpool, London-Luton, Leeds-Bradfort), Italy (Catania, Naples, Rome-Ciampino) and the United Arab Emirates (Abu Dhabi). Wizz Air debuted at Katowice Airport in May 2004. Since then, the carrier has handled over 23 million travellers on flights to/from the airport.

Pyrzowice, 26 January 2023