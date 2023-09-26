Milan Bergamo Airport celebrates expansion of Wizz Air

Milan Bergamo Airport is celebrating Wizz Air’s expansion as the airline launches its tenth service from the Italian gateway, connecting Lombardy to Serbia with a new five-times-weekly service to Belgrade. With this addition, Wizz Air will offer 34,000 seats from Milan Bergamo during Winter 2023/24.

The airline, which has been a partner of the airport since 2004, now serves five countries from Milan Bergamo: Albania, Bulgaria, Poland, Serbia, and Romania, with a strong presence in Romania with flights to six destinations.

Over 12 million passengers have flown with Wizz Air through Milan Bergamo in the last 19 years, with a record figure in 2019.

Currently, 35% of Wizz Air flights at Milan Bergamo use new A320neos and A321neos to reduce CO? and noise pollution.