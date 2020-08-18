London Gatwick becomes new base for Wizz Air, with one Airbus A321 and routes to Greece, Italy, Spain and Malta

Wizz Air will soon open a new base at London Gatwick. In addition to London Luton and Doncaster Sheffield, Gatwick will become the third base of Wizz Air UK, the group’s UK-based airline. An Airbus A321 will be based in Gatwick and will fly to four destinations from 22 October 2020 (Athens, Naples, Lanzarote and Malta).

WIZZ first settled in Gatwick in 2016. Since then, the low-cost carrier has transported nearly one million passengers.

Not later than last week Wizz Air also announced that it will establish a new base in Yorkshire. Doncaster Sheffield will be home to one Airbus A320. Seven new routes will be added to the network from that airport in October.

The new routes from Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield are an integral part of Wizz Air’s development plans. There are 119 routes from eleven British airports. The news related to the two new bases in the UK follows the recent announcements from WIZZ bases in Bacău, Dortmund, Lviv, Larnaca, Milan-Malpensa, Tirana and Saint Petersburg. More than 200 new routes have been opened since April 2020.