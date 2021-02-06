Ground vehicle hits Wizz Air Airbus A320neo at Gdańsk Airport

On 6 February, a Wizz Air Airbus A320neo (registered HA-LJC) was about to depart from Gdansk, Poland destination Dortmund, Germany when a vehicle hit the nose of the aircraft. According to pictures that appeared on social media, the aircraft’s nose (radome) is damaged.

The airline was able to operate flight W61661 with a replacement Airbus A320neo (registered HA-LJF), the passengers arrived in Dortmund with a delay of two hours.

Another brand new Wizz air a320neo collided with technical vehicle at Gdansk airport reg. HA-LJC. Aircraft was preparing to flight WZZ6ZU from Gdansk GDN/EPGD to Dortmund DTM/EDLW. On the photos. According to photos radome was damaged. @JacdecNew @AviationSafety 📸:trojmiastopl pic.twitter.com/iiSJxeAFLf — Łukasz Hinc⚡️ (@xHINCulek) February 6, 2021

Less than one month ago, another aircraft of Wizz Air got also damaged at Gdańsk, when a water vehicle got stuck underneath the aircraft.