Ground vehicle hits Wizz Air Airbus A320neo at Gdańsk Airport

On 6 February, a Wizz Air Airbus A320neo (registered HA-LJC) was about to depart from Gdansk, Poland destination Dortmund, Germany when a vehicle hit the nose of the aircraft. According to pictures that appeared on social media, the aircraft’s nose (radome) is damaged. 

The airline was able to operate flight W61661 with a replacement Airbus A320neo (registered HA-LJF), the passengers arrived in Dortmund with a delay of two hours.

Less than one month ago, another aircraft of Wizz Air got also damaged at Gdańsk, when a water vehicle got stuck underneath the aircraft.

Water vehicle gets stuck under Wizz Air Airbus A320neo at Gdańsk Airport

 

