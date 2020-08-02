Greece bans Wizz Air from landing

Wizz Air received a temporary ban on landing in Athens for disregarding an order by the Greek government, which requires all incoming passengers to have the entry QR code. The airline has not checked this requirement on a large scale and many passengers were brought into the country without it.

The Greek civil aviation authority issued NOTAM A2235/20 which specifically prohibits WizzAair from landing and operating flights to Athens because the regulations published in NOTAM 2138/20 have been violated: all airlines flying to Athens must check passengers’ Locator Forms before boarding. Not having the PLF results in a denial of entry.

The ban takes effect on August 2, 2020, at 21:00 (UTC) and will continue until August 14, 2020, at 21:00 (UTC).

Other airlines flying to Greece could be imposed similar sanctions if they don’t check before boarding whether the passengers have the QR code necessary for entry, either printed on paper or in their smartphone.