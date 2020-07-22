First Wizz Air flight took off from Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, today

Wizz Air celebrated today the opening of a new WIZZ station at Zaporizhzhia International Airport and the commencement of its first scheduled flight from Zaporizhzhia to Budapest.

This great milestone brings Budapest closer to Zaporizhzhia passengers and provides them with affordable travel opportunities to discover iconic sights and places of the Hungarian capital.

In upcoming weeks, Wizz Air will launch 6 more already announced routes from Zaporizhzhia to Dortmund, Gdansk, Wroclaw, Vienna, Krakow and Vilnius. Moreover, Wizz Air has one more exciting news for Zaporizhzhia travellers: starting from October 2020, they will be able to discover Italy’s greatest city of Milan. And with today’s WIZZ offer of 20% off** on flights to/from Italy, the passengers can already start planning their next vacation at one of Europe’s greatest beach destinations and finally book that desired trip!

By further extending its Ukrainian route network, Wizz Air will connect exciting European destinations with a city in the south-eastern part of Ukraine, offering 77 routes to 15 countries from five Ukrainian airports.

Today’s celebration comes as the new era of sanitised travel recently began at Wizz Air. The airline introduced a range of enhanced hygiene measures, to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and crew. As part of these new protocols, throughout the flight, both cabin crew and passengers are required to wear facemasks, with cabin crew also required to wear gloves. Passengers without masks are not allowed to board but they can always purchase a new mask on board which is offered with a Sanitizing kit (1 small bottle of sanitizing gel, 2 pairs of gloves, 2 masks, 6 sanitizing pads).

Wizz Air’s aircraft are regularly put through an industry-leading disinfection process with an antiviral solution and, following WIZZ’s stringent daily cleaning schedule, all of the airline’s aircraft are further disinfected overnight with the same antiviral solution. The onboard magazines have been removed from the aircraft, and any onboard purchases are encouraged to be made by contactless payment. Passengers are requested to follow physical distancing measures introduced by the local health authorities and are encouraged to make all purchases prior to the flight online (e.g. checked-in luggage, WIZZ Priority, fast security track), to minimize any possible physical contact at the airport. Click here to view Wizz Air’s new health and safety video, for more information.

Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: “We are delighted to bring even more exciting news to our passengers in Ukraine. Today we are celebrating the first Wizz Air’s flight from Zaporizhzhia. This announcement underlines once again the airline’s commitment to Ukraine and our aim to contribute to the economies of the communities we serve, while offering our passengers the best value travel. The enhanced sanitary rules, convenient flight schedule, an easy online booking system on wizzair.com or via the mobile app and freedom of choice additional products for the booking provide worry-free travelling to our customers.”

Volodymyr Buriak, Zaporizhzhia City Mayor, said: “Today our airport has accommodated the first direct flight from Budapest operated by a low-cost airline Wizz Air. This is the “first swallow” connecting Zaporizhzhia with European countries. More exciting routes, Dortmund, Gdansk, Krakow, Wroclaw, Vilnius, Vienna will be launched in the upcoming weeks. Just today Wizz Air shared great news and announced a new route from Zaporizhzhia to Milan Malpensa starting in October 2020. The opening of new services from Zaporizhzhia International Airport is a great milestone as we have built a modern European style terminal which will start operating soon. I want to open a whole world to Zaporizhzhia citizens and show the beauty of our city to Zaporizhzhia visitors. What is more important – thanks to affordable tickets, new flights will become available to even more people.”

* Wizz Air’s carbon-dioxide emissions were the lowest among European airlines in FY2019 (57.2 gr/km/passenger)

** 20% discount applies to fares including taxes and non-optional charges but excluding administration fee. This promotion applies on 20 JULY 2020 from 00.00 to 23.59 CET on selected WIZZ flights. Travel period is unlimited. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. The discount does not apply for group bookings.