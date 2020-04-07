[Coronavirus] Wizz Air suspends routes from Romania to Great Britain, The Netherlands and Switzerland due to national restrictions

Wizz Air announced on 5 April that it has suspended its routes between Romania and Great Britain, Switzerland and The Netherlands starting from 5 April until 18 April. The measure is due to new travel restrictions imposed by Romanian authorities on all flights from Romania to these countries in the efforts to limit the Covid-19 pandemic.

As a result of the restrictions from Romania and all over Europe, the routes to Belgium, Austria, Spain, France and Germany remain suspended until the 30 April.

Passengers with bookings affected by flight suspensions will be automatically informed via e-mail, in case the customers booked directly on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app. 120% of the original fare will automatically be uploaded to the customer’s WIZZ account, with the amount to be used in the next 24 months for the purchase of Wizz Air products and services. Passengers can also opt for a cash refund – which will take longer to complete – and will be informed about the necessary steps for a bank transfer or transfer to a bank card in a separate e-mail. In this case, customers will be eligible for only 100% of the original fare. Passengers who made their bookings via travel agencies – including online travel agencies – should get in touch with the company from which they purchased their tickets.

Wizz Air sincerely apologises for the disruptions the travel ban could bring to the customers and assures that the safety and well-being of its passengers and crew remain the airline’s top priority.

Apr 5, 2020, 09:00