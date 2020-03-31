[Coronavirus] Wizz Air operates repatriation flights from the US

The coronavirus crisis provides for unusual routes by some air carriers. After Austrian Airlines operated a flight to Sydney, Australia, it is Wizz Air’s turn to reach faraway destinations.

Two Wizz Air repatriation flights have departed Budapest heading to Keflavik, Iceland, for a technical stop.

Airbus A321 HA-LVE is planned to continue to Toronto, ETA 14:00, followed by Chicago and Miami on flight WZZ9021.

Airbus A321 HA-LVC is planned to continue to New York and Los Angeles on flight WZZ9011.