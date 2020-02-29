[Coronavirus] Wizz Air adjusts flight schedule to Italian destinations due to change in demand

Wizz Air announced that due to the decreasing trend in demand on its Italian routes caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19virus it has realigned its flight schedule resulting in significant cancellations on specific routes to Northern Italy between March 11 and April 2 2020, during this period around 60% of the total Italian capacity has been cut.
Passengers with bookings affected by this change are automatically informed and accommodated on an alternative route at the earliest possible date but at least 14 days prior to the original date of the flight. Customers who have booked directly on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will receive an email notification, in which they are offered the free rebooking or full refund or 120% refund of the original fare in airline credit.
AFFECTED ROUTES (WEEKLY FREQUENCIES)
|Country
|Route
|WEEKLY FLIGHTS
11-18Mar
|WEEKLY FLIGHTS
18-25Mar
|WEEKLY FLIGHTS 25Mar-2Apr
|Albania
|Tirana – Milan Bergamo
|0
|0
|from 7 to 2
|Albania
|Tirana – Pisa
|0
|0
|from 3 to 1
|Austria
|Vienna – Bari
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|from 5 to 1
|Austria
|Vienna – Rome Fiumicino
|from 9 to 3
|from 9 to 3
|from 10 to 3
|Austria
|Vienna – Milan Malpensa
|from 6 to 2
|from 6 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Austria
|Vienna – Naples
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Bulgaria
|Sofia – Milan Bergamo
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Bulgaria
|Sofia – Bologna
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Bulgaria
|Sofia Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Bulgaria
|Soia – Naples
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Bulgaria
|Sofia – Catania
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Bulgaria
|Varna – Milan Bergamo
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Georgia
|Kutaisi – Bologna
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Georgia
|Kutaisi – Rome Fiumicino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Georgia
|Kutaisi – Milan Malpensa
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|Georgia
|Kutaisi – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Hungary
|Budapest – Bari
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Hungary
|Budapest – Rome Fiumicino
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|from 9 to 2
|Hungary
|Budapest – Milan Malpensa
|from 13 to 4
|from 13 to 4
|from 13 to 4
|Hungary
|Budapest – Naples
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Hungary
|Budapest – Bologna
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Hungary
|Budapest – Catania
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Hungary
|Debrecen- Milan Malpensa
|2 weekly
|2 weekly
|2 weekly
|Lithuania
|Vilnius – Milan Malpensa
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|Latvia
|Riga – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Moldova
|Chisinau – Milan Bergamo
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|Moldova
|Chisinau- Bologna
|from 4 to 2
|from 4 to 2
|from 4 to 2
|Moldova
|Chisinau – Rome Ciampino
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|Moldova
|Chisinau – Torino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Moldova
|Chisinau – Treviso
|from 4 to 2
|from 4 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|Moldova
|Chisinau – Verona
|from 4 to 2
|from 4 to 2
|from 4 to 2
|Montenegro
|Podgorica – Milan Malpensa
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Gdansk – Milan Bergamo
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Krakow – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Poland
|Krakow – Rome Fiumicino
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|from 5 to 1
|Poland
|Krakow – Milan Bergamo
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|Poland
|Katowice – Rome Ciampino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Warsaw – Milan Bergamo
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Poland
|Warsaw – Bologna
|0
|0
|from 3 to 1
|Poland
|Warsaw – Rome Fiumicino
|from 6 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|from 9 to 2
|Poland
|Warsaw – Torino
|from 1 to 0
|from 1 to 0
|no flights
|Poland
|Warsaw – Catania
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Katowice – Catania
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Warsaw – Verona
|from 1 to 0
|from 1 to 0
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Warsaw – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Poland
|Warsaw – Naples
|0
|0
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Wroclaw – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Poland
|Krakow – Catania
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Cluj-Napoca – Milan Bergamo
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Cluj-Napova – Bologna
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Cluj-Napoca – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Cluj-Napoca – Rome Ciampino
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|Romania
|Cluj-Napoca – Treviso
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Craiova – Milan Bergamo
|from 4 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Craiova – Bologna
|from 2 to 0
|from 2 to 0
|from 2 to 0
|Romania
|Craiova – Rome Ciampino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Iasi – Milan Bergamo
|from 4 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Iasi – Treviso
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Bucharest – Milan Bergamo
|from 11 to 4
|from 11 to 4
|from 11 to 4
|Romania
|Bucharest – Bologna
|from 6 to 2
|from 6 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Bucharest – Bari
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Bucharest – Rome Ciampino
|from 10 to 3
|from 10 to 3
|from 10 to 3
|Romania
|Bucharest – Catania
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|from 4 to 1
|Romania
|Bucharest – Naples
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Bucharest – Pisa
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Bucharest – Terviso
|from 6 to 2
|from 6 to 2
|from 11 to 4
|Romania
|Suceava – Milan Bergamo
|from 4 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|Romania
|Suceava – Bologna
|from 2 to 0
|from 2 to 0
|from 2 to 0
|Romania
|Suceava -Rome Ciampino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Timisoara – Milan Bergamo
|from 5 to 2
|from 5 to 2
|from 7 to 2
|Romania
|Timisoara – Bologna
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Timisoara – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Timisoara – Rome Ciampino
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Timisoara – Treviso
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Iasi – Bologna
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Bucharest – Torino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 3 to 1
|Romania
|Iasi – Rome Ciampino
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|Romania
|Iasi – Catania
|1 weekly
|1 weekly
|from 2 to 1
|United Kigdom
|London Luton – Bari
|0
|0
|from 2 to 0
|Czech Rep
|Prague – Bari
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
|from 2 to 1
Feb 28, 2020, 09:00
