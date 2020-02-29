[Coronavirus] Wizz Air adjusts flight schedule to Italian destinations due to change in demand

Wizz Air announced that due to the decreasing trend in demand on its Italian routes caused by the outbreak of the COVID-19virus it has realigned its flight schedule resulting in significant cancellations on specific routes to Northern Italy between March 11 and April 2 2020, during this period around 60% of the total Italian capacity has been cut.

Passengers with bookings affected by this change are automatically informed and accommodated on an alternative route at the earliest possible date but at least 14 days prior to the original date of the flight. Customers who have booked directly on wizzair.com or the airline’s mobile app will receive an email notification, in which they are offered the free rebooking or full refund or 120% refund of the original fare in airline credit.

AFFECTED ROUTES (WEEKLY FREQUENCIES)

Country Route WEEKLY FLIGHTS

11-18Mar WEEKLY FLIGHTS

18-25Mar WEEKLY FLIGHTS 25Mar-2Apr Albania Tirana – Milan Bergamo 0 0 from 7 to 2 Albania Tirana – Pisa 0 0 from 3 to 1 Austria Vienna – Bari from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 from 5 to 1 Austria Vienna – Rome Fiumicino from 9 to 3 from 9 to 3 from 10 to 3 Austria Vienna – Milan Malpensa from 6 to 2 from 6 to 2 from 7 to 2 Austria Vienna – Naples from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Bulgaria Sofia – Milan Bergamo from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 Bulgaria Sofia – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Bulgaria Sofia Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Bulgaria Soia – Naples from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Bulgaria Sofia – Catania from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Bulgaria Varna – Milan Bergamo from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Georgia Kutaisi – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Georgia Kutaisi – Rome Fiumicino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Georgia Kutaisi – Milan Malpensa from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 Georgia Kutaisi – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Hungary Budapest – Bari from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Hungary Budapest – Rome Fiumicino from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 9 to 2 Hungary Budapest – Milan Malpensa from 13 to 4 from 13 to 4 from 13 to 4 Hungary Budapest – Naples from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Hungary Budapest – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Hungary Budapest – Catania from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Hungary Debrecen- Milan Malpensa 2 weekly 2 weekly 2 weekly Lithuania Vilnius – Milan Malpensa from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 Latvia Riga – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Moldova Chisinau – Milan Bergamo from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 Moldova Chisinau- Bologna from 4 to 2 from 4 to 2 from 4 to 2 Moldova Chisinau – Rome Ciampino from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 Moldova Chisinau – Torino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Moldova Chisinau – Treviso from 4 to 2 from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 Moldova Chisinau – Verona from 4 to 2 from 4 to 2 from 4 to 2 Montenegro Podgorica – Milan Malpensa from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Gdansk – Milan Bergamo from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Krakow – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Poland Krakow – Rome Fiumicino from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 from 5 to 1 Poland Krakow – Milan Bergamo from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 4 to 1 Poland Katowice – Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Warsaw – Milan Bergamo from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 Poland Warsaw – Bologna 0 0 from 3 to 1 Poland Warsaw – Rome Fiumicino from 6 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 9 to 2 Poland Warsaw – Torino from 1 to 0 from 1 to 0 no flights Poland Warsaw – Catania from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Katowice – Catania from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Warsaw – Verona from 1 to 0 from 1 to 0 from 2 to 1 Poland Warsaw – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Poland Warsaw – Naples 0 0 from 2 to 1 Poland Wroclaw – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Poland Krakow – Catania from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Milan Bergamo from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Cluj-Napova – Bologna from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Rome Ciampino from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 from 4 to 1 Romania Cluj-Napoca – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Craiova – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Craiova – Bologna from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 Romania Craiova – Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Iasi – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Iasi – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Milan Bergamo from 11 to 4 from 11 to 4 from 11 to 4 Romania Bucharest – Bologna from 6 to 2 from 6 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Bucharest – Bari from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Bucharest – Rome Ciampino from 10 to 3 from 10 to 3 from 10 to 3 Romania Bucharest – Catania from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 4 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Naples from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Pisa from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Terviso from 6 to 2 from 6 to 2 from 11 to 4 Romania Suceava – Milan Bergamo from 4 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 Romania Suceava – Bologna from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 from 2 to 0 Romania Suceava -Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Milan Bergamo from 5 to 2 from 5 to 2 from 7 to 2 Romania Timisoara – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Rome Ciampino from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Timisoara – Treviso from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Iasi – Bologna from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Bucharest – Torino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 3 to 1 Romania Iasi – Rome Ciampino from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 Romania Iasi – Catania 1 weekly 1 weekly from 2 to 1 United Kigdom London Luton – Bari 0 0 from 2 to 0 Czech Rep Prague – Bari from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1 from 2 to 1

Feb 28, 2020, 09:00