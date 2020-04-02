[Coronavirus] In March 2020, Wizz Air transported 35% less passengers

Wizz Air Holdings Plc published its passenger and CO2 emission statistics for March 2020.
In March 2020, Wizz Air continued its operations as follows:
- As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions introduced by governments across Europe, Wizz Air had to reduce its capacity by 34% year-on-year for the month of March.
- Wizz Air operated rescue flights throughout the month of March from Germany to Ukraine, from Malta and Croatia to North Macedonia as well as from North America to Hungary in cooperation with governments and organizations in order to bring passengers back to their home countries.
- Wizz Air is operating flights between China and Hungary in order to deliver medical equipment such as protective gear and coronavirus test kits ordered by the Hungarian government.
- Air Transport World (ATW) named Wizz Air the ATW 2020 Airline of the Year. It is the first time that the award has been bestowed on an ultra-low-cost carrier.
- Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines. At 55 grams, CO2 emissions in grams per passenger/km for the month of March were 3.4% lower, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes also decreased in line with capacity.