Budapest Airport welcomes Wizz Air’s winter sun route to Madeira

Building on the latest positive traffic results for June 2022, which saw 1.2 million passengers and a return to 82% of 2019 figures, Budapest Airport is announcing another important new route. From the beginning of the Winter 22 season, home-based carrier Wizz Air will operate a twice-weekly service between Budapest and Funchal, Madeira. Sales start from today (28 July) with the inaugural flight to take place on 30 October.

The stunning Portuguese island of Madeira boasts spring-like temperatures all year round, making it an ideal winter sun destination.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport, says: “We are delighted to welcome the announcement of Wizz Air’s connection to Madeira. Significantly, there were previously no scheduled flights from Budapest Airport to Madeira, so this is a fantastic addition to the rich variety of destinations offered to our customers. The island’s warm winter weather makes it an ideal year-round destination and we are confident the link will be a popular addition to our ever-growing route network.“