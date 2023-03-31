Budapest Airport welcomes Wizz Air’s Istanbul link

Rounding up the end of a busy first week of this year’s summer season, Budapest Airport has celebrated the launch of Wizz Air’s daily service to Istanbul today, representing the airline’s first Turkish connection from the Hungarian gateway. Utilising the ultra-low-cost carrier’s fleet of A321 Neos on the 1,017-km sector, the new service will see Budapest offer an additional 1,195 one-way weekly seats to the transcontinental country.

Commenting at the launch, Balázs Bogáts, Airline Development Director, Budapest Airport said: “Turkey is our fifth largest country market and with the addition of Wizz Air’s new service, which will be joined by the carrier’s connection to Antalya later in the season, we will be offering more than 50 weekly flights to four popular destinations in the large peninsula.” Bogáts adds: “As a significant crossroad for trade and transportation between the East and the West, we’re sure there will be high demand for Wizz Air’s service to Istanbul, from both business and leisure customers.”

Budapest Airport will offer more than 1,500 flights to Turkey this summer, serving Antalya, Istanbul, Izmir, and Sabiha Gökçen.