Budapest Airport welcomes Wizz Air’s Cairo connection

Having surpassed the 11 million passengers mark this month and consistently delivering months of double-digit passenger traffic growth, Budapest Airport now offers its customers an even larger choice of services as the Hungarian gateway welcomes its 14th new route of 2023. Launching Wizz Air’s third connection to Egypt, today marked the arrival of the ultra-low-cost carrier’s (ULCC) new service to Cairo.

Commencing a three-times weekly service to Egypt’s largest city, the airline will utilise its fleet of 239-seat A321neos on the 2,187-kilometre sector. Joining the ULCC’s links to Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh, Wizz Air will offer more than 2,000 weekly one-way seats to the transcontinental country this winter, operating 73% of all Egyptian flights from Budapest.

Attending the open ceremony alongside the Egyptian Ambassador, Kam Jandu, CEO, Budapest Airport says: “Witnessing the expansion of our connections to Egypt, it is clear to see that great relations between our countries continue to flourish and prosper. The addition of our second connection to Cairo evidently demonstrates the demand but also our commitment to continually offer more choice to our customers.” Jandu adds: “It’s fantastic to welcome the noteworthy addition to such a culturally rich destination with our closely held partner, Wizz Air.”