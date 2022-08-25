Budapest Airport serves three cities in Saudi Arabia with Wizz Air

As part of Budapest Airport’s strategy to further develop its route network within Asia, the Hungarian gateway has confirmed that Wizz Air will add three new destinations in Saudi Arabia next year. Having no current services to the Middle Eastern country, 2023 will see Dammam, Jeddah, and Riyadh on Budapest’s destination map.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “I’m delighted to witness our first expansion into Western Asia, especially with the varied mix of cities which will be available to our passengers. As the capital, Riyadh offers a glimpse into the cultural union of Saudi’s largest city, the port city of Jeddah will present links to the commercial hub, while connections to Dammam allow access to the coastal location on the tranquil Arabian Gulf.” Bogáts adds: “This is certainly a market where we see an opportunity for growth.”

Adding twice-weekly scheduled flights on each of the direct services, Riyadh and Jeddah will commence in January, while Dammam will be added later in April.