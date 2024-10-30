Budapest Airport expands Winter connections with Wizz Air: New routes to Marrakesh, Gran Canaria, and more

André Orban
Budapest Airport, managed by VINCI Airports, has expanded its winter 2024/2025 schedule with five new routes from Wizz Air. These additions, including a new connection to Marrakesh, offer travellers more options for winter travel from Budapest.

Key routes include twice-weekly flights to Marrakesh and Gran Canaria, along with links to Salerno and Genova in Italy, and Memmingen in Germany, which will begin in December.

The new routes add nearly 2,400 weekly seats, enhancing travel options to popular leisure destinations and bolstering Wizz Air’s ongoing commitment to the Budapest hub. In addition, a new service to Girona is planned for summer 2025.

