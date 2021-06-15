Budapest Airport brings back more destinations with Wizz Air (including Charleroi)

Wizz Air resumed another seven services from Budapest Airport last weekend, re-expanding the airport’s European network and offering customers more travel choices once again. One notable relaunch was the Hungarian gateway’s first reconnection with Bulgaria, as the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) reopened twice-weekly links to Bourgas, the country’s second-largest city on the Black Sea coast.

Facing no competition, Wizz Air relaunched Budapest’s link to Zakynthos on Sunday, joining the weekend’s other resumed services to Brussels Charleroi, Chania, Larnaca, Paris Orly, and Porto.

“It’s fantastic to see that week-after-week we are able to boost our flight numbers as restrictions on travel to and from Budapest are eased,” says Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport. “The number of destinations returning to our route map is increasing and all major cities in the EU will soon be on offer once again as we look forward to the introduction of the EU Green ID.”

Continuing its redevelopment in Budapest, and confirming many frequency increases across its route map, by the end-July Wizz Air will fly to 50 destinations, operating 148 weekly services which will offer almost 31,000 weekly seats from Hungary’s capital city.