Budapest Airport boosts winter sun links with Wizz Air

Budapest Airport has announced a boost in the gateway’s capacity to Egypt, with the confirmation of Wizz Air’s new link to Cairo. The low-cost carrier (LCC) will launch a three times weekly service between the capital cities on 30 October, meaning Budapest will see its weekly capacity more than double to Cairo this winter.

While Budapest has existing connections to Cairo, the addition of the LCC’s new service in the Egyptian market sees the first low-cost operation to Egypt’s largest city. Joining the airport’s established links to Cairo, Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, the start of Wizz Air’s new link will see Budapest offer 13 flights, more than 2,400 one-way seats, to Egypt each week in W23/24.

“Wizz Air’s connection to Cairo is fantastic news for the large number of Egyptian tourists visiting us every year, and we’re thrilled to welcome the carrier’s latest addition to our route map,” enthuses Balázs Bogáts, CCO, Budapest Airport. “The announcement is just as great for the many Hungarians travelling to Egypt to experience the rich culture, heritage, and incredible ancient architecture, as well as being the perfect setting for winter sun.”

Flown on the carrier’s fleet of 239-seat A321neos, the new service to Cairo will join Wizz Air’s established links to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh.